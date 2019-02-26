A Porsche 992 test mule has been spotted. It’s easy to see that this particular mule is not connected to Porsche’s more ‘mundane’ product range. Instead, this particular car clearly belongs to Porsche’s GT range! In our view we are looking at the new Porsche 911 GT3.

It is the massive rear wing which gives it away, in case you hadn’t already drawn that conclusion! The aerodynamic aid consists of a massive carbon fibre board, intersected with a horizontal carbon fibre wing and two large end panels. It is a completely unique design. One that would look just as comfortable on Porsche’s race cars.