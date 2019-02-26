The launch of the first generation Jaguar XE was among the most memorable of car launches. I remember it very well. Jaguar reportedly spent £4 million pulling it together. It was a unique (unrepeatable) blend of car launch with west end show. Emeli Sandé, The Kaiser Chiefs and Eliza Doolittle were drafted in to provide the soundtrack. The XE eventually made its way to Earls Court via road, air and boat!

Jaguar will likely tighten the purse strings this time around. After all, the new Jaguar XE is not brand new. In recent month’s announcements of big job losses and even bigger quarterly losses have dominated headlines. In the midst of all of this, the fact that Jaguar makes some incredible cars seems to be lost. I loved the original XE.

2020 Jaguar XE 1 of 18

For the new Jaguar XE, the formula remains largely unchanged. The XE retains its midsection with new front and rear bumpers. From the outside, you might term it a facelift. Jaguar has installed LED lighting throughout with LED clusters used for both the headlights and taillights. The front bumper gets larger air intakes in two different styles. At the rear, the lower section has been redesigned but retains the distinctive dual tailpipes.

Jaguar’s Ingenium engine range is on offer. The petrol models include a two 2.0 litre turbocharged models, the P250 with 250 hp and the P300 with 300 hp. Coupled with Jaguar’s all-wheel-drive system, the P300 manages a 100 km/h sprint in just 5.7 seconds.

A single diesel is available from launch, the 2.0 litre, turbocharged D180 with 180 hp and 430 Nm of torque. Importantly, this engine complies with the most stringent RDE2 NOx emissions tests. It achieves fuel consumption figures of up to 57.6 mpg.

The most significant changes are to be found inside the cockpit though. Inside, the new Jaguar XE gets that latest Touch Pro Duo infotainment system from the I-Pace. It consists of a 12.3-inch screen. Below the centre console sits a wireless charger. The steering wheel is also lifted from the I-Pace with graphics and new switchgear.

New Jaguar XE in London 1 of 28

The rearview mirror incorporates something called ClearSight. This uses a wide-angle rear-facing camera feeding images to the rearview mirror. It takes passengers, poor light and rain out of the equation.

Entry level specifications will include an automatic transmission as standard. 18-inch wheels, electric leather seats, front and rear parking airs, a rear camera and lane keep assist are also standards. Dynamic modes are also standard with Comfort and Dynamic modes.

Three trim levels are also on offer, S, SE and HSE, each with an R-Dynamic variant. R-Dynamic adds sports-style seats, contrast stitching and a satin chrome gearshift paddle.

Options will include a Dynamic Handling Pack which adds various adaptive chassis elements, performance brakes, coloured callipers and a bottled spoiler. Other options include a Cold Climate Pack, Technology Pack, Convenience Pack and Premium Interior Upgrade Pack.

The new Jaguar XE starts from £33,915. The order books are already open! Jaguar’s press release suggests that some models are available at a discount and with more equipment than before.