The Geneva Motor Show 2019 begins next Tuesday (5 March 2019) and runs through to 17 March 2019. With the likes of Ford, Opel, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover all absent, this year might prove to be quieter than recent years. Despite the no-shows, there is still plenty to see. We’ve collected all of the confirmed production launches below for a Geneva Motor Show 2019 preview!

Audi

Audi have already announced a number of new models for the Geneva show. The most recent was last week’s Audi SQ5 TDI, an SUV with an incredibly powerful diesel engine. At the other end of the spectrum, Audi are expected to release an Audi Q4 e-tron Concept. Expect to see the new Audi TT RS facelift for the first time and a possible Audi A6 Allroad. Hopefully there are some other surprises too. Perhaps a little early for an RS6 though…

Bentley

It’s a big year for Bentley. It turns 100 years old. Against the backdrop of the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, Bentley have released a faster, more expensive version of the popular Bentley Bentayga. The Bentley Bentayga Speed will be the first of two expected world premieres from the British company. The second will be a centenary model. Little is known about this at the moment, however, Bentley have released teaser images so we know that it is definitely on the cards!

BMW

BMW have the new 7 Series to show off. Released a month ago and sporting a massive front grille, it will be interesting to see what it looks like in the flesh. BMW will also display a range of new hybrids. At the other end of the scale, the BMW X3M and BMW X4M will inject some adrenaline. Surprises? BMW is normally predictable. Perhaps we will get something else this year?

Bugatti

Bugatti have already announced the Bugatti Chiron Sport ’110 ans Bugatti’. We are expecting it to make a debut at the Geneva show. Yet we have also been hearing rumours of a special, one-off version of the Bugatti Chiron commissioned by Former Volkswagen Group Chairman Ferdinand Piech. On social media, Bugatti have been talking about the legendary Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic. The Bugatti stand could be exciting!

Cupra

Seat’s stand-alone performance brand will show an SUV concept in the form of the Cupra Formentor, named after the Majorcan peninsula. From the stats it looks similar to the Skoda Vision RS hybrid with a plug-in hybrid powertrain making a total of 250 hp.

GFG Style

GFG Style was started by legendary designer Giorgetto Giugiaro and his son, Fabrizio. As such, we have high hopes for the GFG Style Kangaroo, its first concept design. The company has created an SUV with four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering and two seats. It sits on a chassis donated by Chinese brand CH Auto.

Italdesign

Now in the ownership of the Volkswagen Group, Giugiaro’s old brand, Italdesign, will display a brand new supercar at the Geneva show. In past years, Italdesign have launched the Huracan-based Zerouno and the Nissan GT-R based GT-R50. Italdesign plans to introduce a new supercar every year. Few details have been released to confirm what it plans for this year, however, expect Volkswagen Group connections.

Koenigsegg

We have known for some time that Koenigsegg will release a replacement for the Agera at this year’s Geneva Motor Show. Its working title is Ragnarok. Rumours suggest that the 1,440 hp hypercar will be limited to a 125 car run. Koenigsegg recently announced a technical partnership with NEVS. That partnership is expected to propel Koenigsegg into the mainstream with a series of new models. We might hear more about this too.

Aston Martin Lagonda

Aston Martin will have a number of models on display. The biggest announcement so far is the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept which is expected to preview the sub-brand’s first production model. Alongside the All-Terrain Concept will sit examples of Aston Martin’s current range, refined by Aston Martin’s Q service. What will take up the rest of the space is up for debate. Aston Martin recently announced the Project 003 hypercar which we would love to see, otherwise, it could be Aston Martin’s SUV.

Lamborghini

Lamborghini have already announced the Lamborghini Huracan EVO. The Geneva Motor Show 2019 is the first opportunity for the Italian brand to publicly show the car (although journalists have already been let loose). Rumours have also been circulating about a limited edition hypercar set to preview at some point this year. Initial reports suggested that Lamborghini will reveal the hybrid hypercar at the Frankfurt Motor Show later this year, however, we have out fingers crossed for something special at Geneva.

Manifattura Automobili Torino

Italian brand Manifattura Automobili Torino will be at the Geneva Motor Show this year with its new Stratos. Reports suggest that the first production version will be on display, destined for a German customer. The company will be debuting a manual gearbox option. Last year MAT announced a Safari variant and a GT track-focused version. Perhaps we might see one or other of these?

Mercedes-Benz

Another of the big displays will belong to Mercedes-Benz. Our Geneva Motor Show 2019 preview would not be complete without them and Mercedes-Benz has already announced big plans. The German brand will reveal a sting of special editions including the SLC Final Edition, the SL Grand Edition and the Mercedes-AMG S 65 Final Edition. The CLA Shooting Brake is also confirmed alongside a new V Class and the Concept EQV van. Shoehorned into a corner, Mercedes-Benz will also have a facelift version of the GLC.

Peugeot

Peugeot introduced an interesting concept last week. The 508 Concept looks like a BMW M3 rival on paper. Officially named the Peugeot 508 Sport Engineered, it uses a petrol engine combined with two electronic motors to produce an output of 400 hp. Performance figures include a 60 mph sprint in just 4.3 seconds. The production version won’t be quite so brisk with an expected 225 hp output.

Pininfarina

Pininfarina have been drip feeding the new Battista hypercar in recent months. The Battista is the first of a new-generation of Pininfarina, stand-alone models. It will be joined by an SUV in the near future. For now, we know that the Battista will be all-electric with a 1,900 hp motor.

Porsche

Porsche are an unknown quantity at this stage. We have them down to release the new Porsche 911 to a European audience and the 911 Cabriolet on the world stage. Yet these are hardly crowd pullers. One possibility is that Porsche have the 718 Cayman GT4 ready to go…

Puritalia

Puritalia, a new Italian sports car manufacturer will reveal a hybrid powered Berlinetta. It will combine a proprietary hybrid system with a front-mounted V8 engine. The Berlinetta will be built on commission and will pack a 965 bhp punch, outgunning the McLaren P1 and LaFerrari. The teaser images look interesting and with a limited production run of 150 examples, it should prove to be an exciting alternative to the mainstream.

Morgan

Another Geneva regular will use this year’s show to debut a sports car. Morgan’s 110th year will see the debut of an all-new aluminium wide body model. Don’t expect revolutionary design, Morgan has developed a distinctive look over the years. The British brand is set to downsize with the introduction of a forced-induction six-cylinder engine. It will be the new flagship of the Morgan range.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen are expected to debut a number of new concepts and models. The Volkswagen ID Buggy is one of the first debuts. Based upon the Beetle which is not long for this world, Volkswagen will unveil the electrified beach buggy. Of more interest to us is the Volkswagen T Roc R, a performance SUV.

McLaren

McLaren are an unknown quantity at the moment. They released a press release last week detailing an MSO bespoke 600LT Spider which will be on display at the Swiss show. The 600 LT Spider gets Napier Green highlights which contrast the Dove Grey finish. Other than the 600LT, we were expecting to see the production version of the Senna GTR and, possibly, the McLaren Speedtail.