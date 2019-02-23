ABT’s package for the Audi Q8 has arrived. Due to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 in a few weeks time, the ABT Audi Q8 adds power and style through a subtle aero package. The display car is built upon an Audi Q8 50 TDI, although the parts will work for other engine variants in the range.

The ABT body kit consists of a front skirt add-on with a front blade and air inlet panels, rear skirt add-on and fins, an ABT rear wing and an ABT emblem set. Small parts but they set the ABT Audi Q8 apart from the standard model. All of the additional parts are available in a glossy black finish.

ABT Audi Q8 1 of 8

The Audi Q8 50 TDI gets an ABT Power boost. The German company installed an ABT Engine Control (AEC) unit boosting power from the 3.0 litre TDI from 286 hp up to 330 hp. Torque increases from 600 to 650 Nm. ABT have carried out some work on the suspension too. The ABT Level Control module allows greater control over the electronic air suspension.

ABT supply wheels for the Q8 too. This show car features an ABT Sport GR set. They measure 10 x 22 inches with a concave base, finished in matt black or gloss black with diamond polishing. Alternatively, ABT has revealed a 23-inch version of the same wheel design. Personalised interiors are also possible.

For some reason, the press release makes constant reference to James Bond with ABT reminding us that they modified an Audi 200 quattro for the film “The Living Daylights” in the 1980s. ABT think this might be the perfect car for 007, do we agree?