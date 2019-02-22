The king is dead, long live the king! In the case of the Porsche 911 Turbo S, we might now be waiting for the arrival of the 992 version, yet a worthy stop-gap appears to have arrived in the form of the lastest, 770 hp, TechArt GTstreet RS!

The top level of TechArt’s Porsche 911 program is set to debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 the week after next. the TechArt GTstreet RS won’t be widely available though. TechArt have announced a limited edition run of ten examples, based on the 991 Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Techart GTstreet RS with 770hp 1 of 14

Forged carbon is the flavour of the month. TechArt received the memo and have delivered in dramatic fashion. A new forged carbon fibre body kit underpins the project. It includes a new front apron with front spoiler, lip and additional air intakes. The headlights get carbon airframes and flaps optimise downforce. The new front hood gets a custom touch with the edition number lacquered into the clear paint. Design wise, NACA air inlets supply cooling air to the braking system.

The side profile includes a new set of carbon front fenders with larger carbon louvres to vent the wheel arch. A ram air scoop has been added to the rear lid to help with cooling. The active rear wing is redesigned and works in combination with the rear diffuser. To reduce weight, Techart has even replaced the rear and rear side mirrors with Gorilla glass.

Each axle receives a special version of the forged TechArt Formula IV Race centre lock wheels. Aero rings have been incorporated into the carbon fibre to protect the brake system from stone-chipping and to reduce air turbulence behind the wheels.

Headlines will be written (our own included) about the insane power outputs achieved by the TechArt GTstreet RS. The 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine produces more power than the GT2 RS. Among the modifications carried out by TechArt are the new turbochargers. A set of TechArt quad titanium tailpipes are visible at the back.

An additional 190 hp is generated for a total figure of 770 hp together with an additional 170 Nm of torque, a total of 920 Nm. The additional power allows blistering pace. 100 km/h is dispatched in just 2.5 seconds. 200 km/h in 8.1 seconds. Terminal velocity is an electronically limited 340 km/h.

TechArt offers a coilover suspension system for the PDCC. A retrofitted noselift system is also on offer and provides an additional 60 mm of ground clearance.

TechArt’s interior blends virgin wool with leather and Alcantara. A new sports steering wheel has been fitted together with a set of sports seats, 6-point racing seatbelts, a roll bar and colour-matched door openers. All customers will also receive a racing helmet, a helmet bag and a document wallet finished in the colour of the individual vehicle.