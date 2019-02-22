If you own a Lexus LC500, you are already in possession of something very special. We don’t see many on the roads. For that reason, tuners appear to have given the LC500 a wide birth. After all, how do you improve that intricate styling and sonorous V8?

One of the first Lexus LC500 bodykits has emerged in Japan. It has been a long time since GTspirit ventured out to those shores. Given that Lexus is Japanese, we suspect it has a larger market share, with more demand for a custom LC500!

Lexus LC 500 Widebody 1 of 15

The kit was produced by Tokyo’s Artisan Spirits. It takes its design cues from the Lexus LFA Nurburgring Edition, that much is clear. The carbon fibre kit consists of a new front splitter, bringing the front end closer to the ground. Wider wheel arches and a set of side skirts have also been added. At the rear, a new diffuser and a larger static rear wing have been added.

The full carbon fibre kit is marketed at 1,400,000 Japanese Yen which translates to a little more than 11,000 euros at today’s exchange rate. Of course, if you get one, you will also want to improve the brakes, suspension, seating and add a roll cage. All of which is available through the Japanese tuning company.

Artisan Spirits also work on the mechanical aspect of things. The LC500’s V8 gets a displacement improvement. The size is increased from 5.0 to 5.6 litres, for a total output of 518 bhp. 48 bhp more than the standard car’s 470 bhp. A Super GT race car for the road?