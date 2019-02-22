If you own a Lexus LC500, you are already in possession of something very special. We don’t see many on the roads. For that reason, tuners appear to have given the LC500 a wide birth. After all, how do you improve that intricate styling and sonorous V8?
One of the first Lexus LC500 bodykits has emerged in Japan. It has been a long time since GTspirit ventured out to those shores. Given that Lexus is Japanese, we suspect it has a larger market share, with more demand for a custom LC500!
The kit was produced by Tokyo’s Artisan Spirits. It takes its design cues from the Lexus LFA Nurburgring Edition, that much is clear. The carbon fibre kit consists of a new front splitter, bringing the front end closer to the ground. Wider wheel arches and a set of side skirts have also been added. At the rear, a new diffuser and a larger static rear wing have been added.
The full carbon fibre kit is marketed at 1,400,000 Japanese Yen which translates to a little more than 11,000 euros at today’s exchange rate. Of course, if you get one, you will also want to improve the brakes, suspension, seating and add a roll cage. All of which is available through the Japanese tuning company.
Artisan Spirits also work on the mechanical aspect of things. The LC500’s V8 gets a displacement improvement. The size is increased from 5.0 to 5.6 litres, for a total output of 518 bhp. 48 bhp more than the standard car’s 470 bhp. A Super GT race car for the road?
