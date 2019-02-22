Consider us confused! A few weeks ago Hispano Suiza put out a press release about a new supercar. It was named the Carmen. Now we hear about the Hispano-Suiza Maguari HS1 GTC, another hypercar carrying the same name!

The confusion is tied to the fact that the two are actually completely different companies, both claiming the right to use the Hispano Suiza brand for its cars. The Carmen is produced by Hispano Suiza Cars, and the Maguari by Hispano Suiza Automobile Manufaktur AG. The Maguari comes from the same company who displayed the Hispano Suiza Gran Turismo Coupé Concept Car at the Geneva Motor Show in 2010. At some point expensive lawyers will probably be deployed to settle the issue once and for all. Until then, we are forced to report on the two cars separately. Prepare to be confused!

Maguari HS1 GTC by Hispano Suiza 1 of 5

The Hispano Suiza Maguari HS1 GTC appears to be in its very early stages. Named after a South American stork, the brand’s traditional emblem, it uses the underpinnings of a Lamborghini Huracan. Power from the twin turbocharged V10, all 1,085 hp and 1,050 Nm of torque, is routed to the rear-wheels. 0 to 100 km/h is said to take just 2.8 seconds with a top speed of 380 km/h.

Despite the lack of any real-world images, the Hispano Suiza Maguari HS1 GTC is said to be in the advanced stages of development with deliveries scheduled for the end of 2019. The Swiss company plans to produce 300 of these models. The first ten cars will be special edition cars and will feature matching handmade drivers gloves, shoes, luggage and an exclusive handbag.

Hispano Suiza are marketing the Maguari HS1 GTC at a price point of €2.2 million.