Mercedes-Benz has taken the covers off of the Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition today. The Final Edition marks the end of production for the SLC, Mercedes-Benz’ smallest 2 seaters. The SLC, or SLK as it was known previously, survived 23 years and three generations. There are no plans to replace the BMW Z4 rival.

The Final Edition will be offered across the SLC range with four petrol versions. The 180 gets a 154bhp 1.6-litre four-cylinder, the 200 gets a 181bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder, the 300 a 242bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder and the AMG 44, a 383bhp 3.0-litre V6.

Merdeces-Benz SLC Final Edition 1 of 12

What sets the Final Edition apart though, is the equipment and options list. The most striking feature is the unique paintwork. The yellowstone colour replicates the launch colours for the original car and will be offered as an option alongside the standard black and grey options. Unusual for Mercedes-Benz!

The Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition is based upon the AMG Line trim but gets a unique bumper design with a lower section finished in either chrome or black depending on the exterior colour. All models get door handles, mirrors and rear brace finished in high-gloss black. SLC Final Edition badges are applied to the front wings. Unique 18 inch five-spoke alloy wheels are also standard.

With the AMG Line package, the sports suspension sits 10 mm lower with an improved braking system.

Inside, Nappa leather is standard in black/silver peal with alpaca grey stitching. The headrests get carbon-fibre look material together with the gear selected. Interior trim is aluminium. The Final Edition also gets a sports steering wheel and black floor-mats.

The Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition will arrive at dealerships in March 2019 and can be ordered from 22 February. In Germany, prices start at 41,536.95 euros (incl. 19% VAT). The world premiere will take place at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 next month.