A leaked image has given us our first look at the Porsche 992 Turbo. It is believed that this photo shows the new Porsche 992 Turbo on the production line at the Porsche factory. The source of the images is unclear yet the Turbo air intakes and quad exhaust tailpipes are a giveaway!

We weren’t expecting Porsche to release the new Turbo until September, possibly at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019. Seeing (almost) fully exposed photos in February, leaked from the factory, seems very premature!

Porsche only recently released the 992 generation of the Porsche 911. It debuted at the Los Angeles Motor Show 2019 last November. The Cabriolet has recently been released and we weren’t expecting a great deal more until the launch of the entry-level Carrera 2 and Carrera 4 Coupe and Cabriolet in a few months.

The Turbo is usually the most powerful version of the ‘normal’ 911’s. The version before we get to the GT3 and RS models. There is very little information about what powers the 992 Turbo at the moment.

The photo shows the rear section of the car with the tell-tale 992 rear lights. Atop the rear decklid sits a spoiler. The photo isn’t entirely clear but this looks larger than the outgoing model. The bodywork is wider and the rear end gets a set of narrow quad tailpipes.