Ferrari have apparently confirmed that a hybrid V8 will arrive this year. The model is expected to replace that Ferrari 488 GTB as Ferrari’s entry level mid-engined supercar. CEO Louis Camilleri confirmed that the company will release the model this year during a conference call with journalists.

The new engine is said to produce more power than the 488 Pista. The benefits of a hybrid system for Ferrari are clear. As well as boosting its performance it has clear fuel efficiency and CO2 emission benefits.

The new engine is not expected to debut at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show 2019. It is instead set for a debut later this year with customer deliveries set for early 2020. The model will not be a limited-edition model but will have a “regular lifecycle”.

Ferrari’s focus for the Geneva Motor Show 2019 will be the replacement for the 488 GTB. In true Ferrari fashion information about what they will display is very limited. Very little, if anything, has leaked from the Italian supercar manufacturer. Expect something mid-engined, with a turbocharged V8 engine and plenty of dramatic styling.