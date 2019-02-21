Mercedes-Benz always have a huge presence at the Geneva Motor Show. At the Geneva Motor Show 2019, they have confirmed that no less than six world premieres will feature as part of a vast display. The premieres will range from completely new models, to final editions of models soon to be discontinued.

Up first is the Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake, the estate bodied version of the CLA Class we saw in Las Vegas at the start of the year. Expect almost exactly the same technology and styling cues packed into the Shooting Brake body shape.

Mercedes-Benz have also announced the Concept EQV. The press release describes it as the “world’s first SUV in the premium segment with purely battery-electric drive”. Instead, we are hearing that it will in fact be based on the new V Class, with an MPV body. Coincidently, the V Class also makes a debut at the Geneva Show with a revised front end design and the introduction of the OM 654 four-cylinder Diesel engine.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC will also receive some attention. We recently drove the prototype version giving us unique insight into what to expect. Expect the latest version of MBUX and gesture control, innovative driving assistance systems and a revised engine range. Mercedes-Benz will also preview its entry into the 2019/20 Formula E championship.

Three special models will supplement the mainstream premieres. The first is the SL 500 Grand Edition which gets unique design touches. The second is the SLC 300 Final Edition which we believe will mark the end of SLC production. The final special edition is the S 65 Final Edition which Mercedes-Benz say “brings to an end the long success story of the 6.0-litre V12 biturbo engine in the S-Class Saloon.”

We will of course be on the show floor to bring you the latest from the Geneva Motor Show 2019.