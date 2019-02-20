Aston Martin is working on a mid-engined supercar. This has been public information for some time. Today, the British company confirmed a few choice details about a limited edition mid-engined hypercar, code-named the Aston Martin Project 003. It is expected to debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 in two weeks!

The hypercar is the third to be produced by Aston Martin in recent times. The first is the Aston Martin Valkyrie and the second, the Valkyrie AMR Pro (formerly ‘001’ and ‘002’). 003 will take inspiration from the two earlier examples. Of course, Aston Martin has a prior history with limited edition production cars; the Aston Martin One-77 and Aston Martin Vulcan.

It is the first time that Aston Martin has moved into the mid-engined market. Notoriously difficult to break into, Aston Martin is pitching their model within the category previously occupied by the McLaren P1, Porsche 918 Spyder and LaFerrari. It will sit within the Aston Martin range between the DBS Superleggera and Valkyrie.

Aston Martin’s 7-year plan includes a Ferrari 488 and McLaren 720S competitor. The Aston Martin Project 003 will be a taster for that car, which remains under development.

Aston Martin’s press release reveals that the Aston Martin Project 003 Hypercar will be built around a lightweight structure and powered by a turbocharged petrol-electric hybrid engine. It is said to “possess class-leading dynamics on both road and track”.

Aston Martin plans to off 500 coupe examples of the Project 003 Hypercar with deliveries in 2021. Aston Martin’s 7-year, 7 car plan started with the DB11, Vantage, and Vanquish. It will continue this year with the release of the DBX SUV which will be followed next year by the mid-engined supercar and the new Lagonda model in 2021.

Project 003 is in addition to Aston Martin’s 7-year plan. We cannot wait to see it! The Aston Martin Lagonda All Terrain Concept is also expected to debut at Geneva next month.