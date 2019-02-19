It is based on the GLC, but is longer, less angular and “cleaner” in style: the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC, tested herein northern Sweden.

The front end is characterized by a uniquely interpreted Mercedes grille and a horizontal light bar. No other car currently offers this styling element.

The rear bumper aims to conceal the considerable height of the Mercedes-Benz EQC. We think the optional AMG package works better. Thd horizontal emphasis in the rear is beautiful, if not unique.

Inside, there are elements of the GLC, but the instrumentation represents the latest MBUX generation and is much more modern. What’s impressive: The milled metal decor, rose gold vents and the metallic fabric covering of the instrument panel.

Small gripes: There is no panoramic roof and no frameless rearview mirror. And the instrument graphics could be more futuristic. A clearly perceptible, artificially generated sound, like in the Jaguar I-Pace, is also missing.

With 408 horsepower from two asynchronous motors, which are transmitted in a single speed to all four wheels, the EQC charges from 0 to 100 kph in just 5.1 seconds. The front engine provides efficient propulsion at low and medium loads, the rear engine delivers high performance.

The top of just 180 kph is slightly disappointing. But if Daimler had gone for a longer drive ratio, low-end acceleration would have suffered.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is designed for fast charging, but long journeys still require planning and plenty of extra time. The disadvantages shared by all electric cars are still present.

Chassis and drivetrain are designed for perfect drifts. Torque control is ultra-precise, driving pleasure is great. You can even draw “donuts” on the street.

With only 13 centimeters of ground clearance, the EQC is no off-roader. Daimler has dispensed with the GLC’s uplevel height-adjustable air suspension in the interest of cost and weight.

At launch, the Mercedes-Benz EQC comes as the EQC 400, but an EQC 300 is in the works – with lower range and a lower price. It will still be able to reach 180 kph.