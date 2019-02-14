Bentley have officially revealed the Bentley Bentayga Speed… and it’s faster than the Lamborghini Urus. 1 km/h to be exact! Oneupmanship aside, the fastest version of the Bentley Bentayga gets the usual Speed treatment. Performance, aerodynamic and cosmetic tweaks.

To start at the business end. The 6.0-litre W12 engine’s updates allow it to generate 635 hp and 900 Nm of torque. Bentley claim a top speed of 190 mph (306 km/h) and a 0–62 mph (0–100 km/h) time of just 3.9 seconds (an improvement of 0.2 seconds over the standard W12).

Cosmetic touches include a set of dark-tint headlights, body-coloured side skirts and a larger tailgate spoiler. Bentley have also added dark-tint radiator and bumper grilles, a unique 22-inch wheel design and Speed signature badging

The interior of the Bentayga Speed gets similar touches. A new ‘swoosh’ design incorporates the door and door grab, the edge of the seat cushions and backrest bolsters, and the lower console. Plenty of contrast stitching diamond quilting is included together with a Speed illuminated treadplate signature and, for the first time in the Bentayga, Alcantara is available.

The Bentley Bentayga Speed is equipped with an Electronic Differential Lock and up to eight Drive Dynamics modes. Sport mode gets a recalibration to suit the style of the Bentayga Speed. A new exhaust system provides a unique soundtrack during start up and on downshifts. A firmer suspension setup enhances the handling. The Bentayga Speed boasts the biggest ceramic brakes fitted to a Bentley, capable of generating torque of 6,000 Nm while saving 20 kg of weight.

Details on pricing and availability are yet to be announced. We will hopefully see the Bentley Bentayga at the Geneva Motor Show 2019.