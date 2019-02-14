Audi have revealed one of their releases for the Geneva Motor Show 2019. The Audi Q4 e-tron Concept will debut an SUV which Audi plan to bring to market as a production car in 2020.

The Audi Q4 e-tron Concept likely previews an upcoming Audi Q4 model. Prototypes have been spotted testing, so it is no surprise to learn that Audi are planning to bring the Q4 to market very soon.

The e-tron Concept also gives us an idea as to what Audi will do to follow up on the E-tron SUV and E-tron GT sports saloon. Clearly, the e-tron brand will move to smaller SUV’s next!

Sketches are all we have at the moment. They reveal a squat design with narrow window openings, wild fenders and a bold front grille. Current Audi design cues are clear to see, the horizontal lines that sit above the wheel arches and the thin headlight strips are two examples.

Unlike the e-tron SUV, the Q4 e-tron Concept gets conventional wing mirrors. The interior takes inspiration from the recently launched Audi Q3. The screens dominate the setup, dispensing with conventional buttons.