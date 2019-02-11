For the Osaka Motor Show 2019, Toyota’s performance department, TRD, have unveiled a series performance parts available for the recently released Toyota Supra. The aerodynamic package adds to what Toyota already offer.

The Toyota Supra TRD adds a new carbon front spoiler with side plates. There is a new carbon side skirt and a piece of carbon trim for the door. At the rear there is a rear bumper trim together with a rear spoiler lip, both in carbon fibre.

Toyota GR Supra TRD 1 of 11

At the wheel end of things, TRD have fitted the Supra with a set of 19 inch alloy wheels.

The aerodynamic kit is described as a Performance Concept at this stage and so it is not entirely clear whether you will be able to buy these performance parts for your Toyota Supra. We are sure that the next few years will see a healthy tuning industry built around the new Japanese sports car.

Of course, the Supra shares its DNA with BMW’s Z4. The engine that sits underneath is not Japanese. The Supra gets a 3.0-litre inline-6 cylinder engine with twin-scroll turbochargers engineered primarily by BMW. Power output is in confirmed at 340 hp and 500Nm of torque. It takes just 4.3 seconds to hit the 100 km/h mark.

The new Toyota Supra has proved popular, not least at auction! Barrett-Jackson recently sold the very first model for a scarcely believable $2.1 million. The proceeds of that sale will go to American Heart Association(AHA) and the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF).