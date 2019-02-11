A tweet by well-known car collector Kris Singh appears to have confirmed that Bugatti’s Geneva Motor Show 2019 contribution will come In the form of a bespoke €16 million hypercar.

In a comment posted under an image of the recently released Bugatti Chiron Sport “110 ans Bugatti”, Singh wrote, “… it will be fun to see this alongside the Divo and the top secret 16 million euro Bugatti one-off that was made exclusively for Dr Piech”. He is of course referring to Dr Ferdinand Piëch, grandson of Ferdinand Porsche and former chairman of the Volkswagen Group.

Piëch is known to have owned several Bugatti Veyrons and one of the very first Bugatti Chiron. He is known to command a huge wealth following the sale of $1 billion of shares in Volkswagen Group in 2017.

Quite what form the bespoke Chiron will take is not yet known. Bugatti, in the modern era, have never made bespoke cars. It will be interesting to see how different this bespoke Veyron will be compared to cars like the Bugatti Divo. Whether Bugatti will offer a series of performance updates for Piëch’s car also remains to be seen.

Hopefully we will have more to share with you once details are unveiled ahead of the Geneva Motor Show 2019.