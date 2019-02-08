Bugatti have released a special edition version of the Bugatti Chiron named the Bugatti Chiron Sport “110 ans Bugatti”. Commemorating the company’s 110th anniversary, the special edition also pays tribute to the country where Bugatti was born, France.

The Bugatti Chiron Sport “110 ans Bugatti” is a special edition of the Chiron Sport limited to 20 cars. Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. said: “Molsheim in the Alsace region of France is an essential element in Bugatti’s brand history and this is also where we are planning our future.”

Bugatti Chiron Sport “110 ans Bugatti” 1 of 12

The special edition models use the colour scheme of the French tricolour “Le Bleu-Blanc-Rouge”, with its colours of blue, white and red. The theme can be seen across the Chiron from the bodywork right through to the interior.

The body of this Chiron is predominantly blue carbon fibre. Matt Steel Blue paintwork is used at the rear of the car using a complex painting process for a unique finish. The wheels are painted in “Nocturne” matt black and hide French Racing Blue brake callipers.

It is some of the small touches which make this Chiron Sport special though. The diffuser and bumper are finished in glossy Steel Blue Carbon. The matt black exhaust system sits in contrast. The underside of the rear spoiler is painted with the French flag. The 110 ans Bugatti even gets the Sky View roof as standard.

The interior is just as special. The high-quality embroidery applied to the headrest and the seat back feature the French flag in a vertical position. The sports steering wheel comes finished with a matt carbon fibre with a blue leather cover. The surfaces are either soft Deep Blue leather, Alcantara or blue carbon fibre. Finally, each car will get a specially crafted medallion in the central console stowage space, made of solid silver with enamel inserts.

Having taken a look at the photos, you are probably now wondering why the colours of the French flag are shown as a mirror image on the right-hand side of the vehicle. Bugatti explain that this is the arrangement adopted on French official vehicles, where the standard has the colour of liberty (blue) to the fore on both sides.

Pricing for the Bugatti Chiron Sport “110 ans Bugatti” has not been revealed. As for the availability of the 20 examples, Bugatti have not revealed how many have been sold.