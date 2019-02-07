As we get closer to the Geneva Motor Show 2019, news about Pininfarina’s highly anticipated Battista hypercar continues to feed through. Today we learn a little more about how to apply for a space on the production run and Pininfarina’s worldwide dealership network.

The company hope to have 25 to 40 Automobili Pininfarina ‘retail specialists’. The company’s most recent announcement confirms dealership networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Pininfarina will also appoint a network in China, although it is understood that arrangements for this have not yet been made clear.

Europe will be serviced by Ginion Sports Cars S.A. in Brussels, Doerr Group GmbH in Stuttgart, Rybrook Cars Limited in Birmingham, Monaco Luxury Group in Monaco, Gottfried Schultz Premium GmbH in Dusseldorf and HR Owen PLC in London. North America will be serviced by dealers in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Toronto and Vancouver.

The press release invites potential customers “to apply to own Battista now using an online service within the company’s website.” 150 are set to be produced – 50 for North America, 50 for Europe and 50 for the Middle East and Asia markets.

Those customers will be buying into a revolutionary hypercar. When it is revealed in full at the Geneva Motor Show next month, it is expected to use carbon fibre construction and an electric powertrain.

The Battista will carry a combined output of 1,900 horsepower and 2,300 Nm of torque. As a result, it should be capable of a 100 km/h sprint in less than two seconds and 300 km/h in less than 12 seconds. The electronic drivetrain will mean zero emissions with batteries providing a range of more than 450 kilometres.