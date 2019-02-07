BMW have revealed photos of a prototype iNEXT testing on the ice fields of Sweden. The next-generation SUV is expected to make its debut in 2021 as the company’s technological flagship. Naturally, it will feature pure electric drive.

BMW’s iNEXT concept is based upon the Los Angeles Motor Show car we saw last year. The odd shaped concept car was said to form the building blocks for the future of the BMW Group. It builds upon the 2007 “project i” and the BMW i3 which form a standalone part of the BMW brand.

The BMW iNEXT will most likely serve as a replacement to the i3 platform. With SAV proportions, the iNEXT recognises the demand for larger vehicles. What’s more, there is a high level of demand for both electric and autonomous vehicles, the iNEXT makes use of both.

Of course, testing in the Polar Circle is highly important for an electric car. Whilst the effect of freezing temperatures is well known for most normal engines, battery power and electronic motors are less of a known commodity. Cold can affect charge, storage and application of energy and so it is essential that iNEXT generates some concrete data.

The photos also give some hope for BMW aficionados who did not like the design language of the concept. Although the pictured prototype is thoroughly camouflaged, it does look less controversial than the concept. Conventional SUV proportions, a more normal sized kidney grille and normal windows.