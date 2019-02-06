The Geneva Motor Show 2019 will set the stage for the reveal of the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept. The Concept will give us an idea about what the first stand alone Lagonda model will look like. Aston Martin recently repositioned the brand and confirmed that it would produce zero-emissions luxury models. The Lagonda Vision Concept which debuted at last year’s Geneva Motor Show confirmed this.

Very little is know about the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept. We suspect that it will be closer to the finished product than the Vision Concept was. Aston Martin describe the Concept as demonstrating “extraordinary style and space efficiency combined with a rakish design language”. Expect the design language to be shared with the Lagonda Taraf with sharp angles and long,low design lines.

Elsewhere on Aston Martin’s stand, a few announcements have already been made. Examples of the Vantage, DB11 AMR and DBS Superleggera will all be present. Q by Aston Martin designs two of these cars. The Vantage will feature ‘Cosmos Orange’ paintwork and bespoke interior and exterior carbon fibre detailing together with orange graphics and matching anodised interior switches.

The DBS Superleggera will be painted with exclusive ‘Numinous Pearl’, carrying a Black Tinted Carbon Body Pack, Satin Black and Satin Bronze 21” forged ‘Y’spoke wheels and smoked tail lamps. Inside, the car will get a combination of Triaxial Weave carbon fibre, Black Metallic and Bitter Chocolate Aniline Leather upholstery.

This fills four spaces on Aston Martin’s stand. Is there space for a fifth surprise? We hope so!