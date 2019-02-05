Another legendary name is set to make a comeback at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 later this month. Hispano Suiza made some of the most desirable pre-war cars. A year after World War II came to an end, the Spanish company sold its automotive arm and its operations have been exclusively confined to the aerospace industry since.

The new model has been named the Hispano Suiza Carmen. Named after the granddaughter of Hispano Suiza’s founder, Carmen Mateu, it has been designed and manufactured in Barcelona, Spain. The teaser shows a carbon fibre monocoque, hinting at the cutting edge design and manufacture processes.

The Carmen is described as “a fully-electric hyperlux grand tourer” and “the ultimate expression of classically-inspired design, next-generation technology, exhilarating power and expertly-engineered dynamics.”

The design is inspired by the Hispano Suiza Dubonnet Xenia, one of the most iconic pre-war cars, commissioned by French flying ace André Dubonnet. It will use a hand-laid carbon fibre monocoque and a fully-electric drivetrain designed and led by QEV Technologies.

QEV Technologies, another Spanish company, has its foundations in motorsport, working with Campos Racing and the Mahindra Formula-E Racing team. It carrie out European research and development for Chinese firm BAIC which makes it perfectly placed to partner with the resurgent Hispano Suiza brand.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Hispano Suiza have attempted to revive the automotive arm of the company. At the Geneva Motor Show 2010, the Hispano Suiza V10 Supercharged debuted a coach built V10 Audi R8 V10. That car never made it off the ground. Hopefully this one will prove more successful.