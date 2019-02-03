The Bugatti Chiron Sport’s have started to roll out of the factory. This blue and black version is one of the very first. Fitted out with a huge number of personalised options for it’s owner, Abdulla Bin Fahad of Qatar, this particular Chiron is one of the most unique to date.

A deep shade of blue is the dominant exterior colour, contrasted by a carbon fibre black rear end. Touches of blue have been applied to the rear diffuser, engine covers and rear Bugatti logo and light surround. The brake callipers are even finished in the same blue.

Blue Bugatti Chiron Sport 1 of 7

Inside, custom touches have been applied to most surfaces. The door jamb gets an ‘ABF’ logo together with the seat headrest. The entire interior is a very bold shade of blue with what looks like contrast bronze facias. Interestingly, this particular Chiron has not been ordered with Bugatti’s glass roof, another of Bugatti’s recently revealed options.

The Bugatti Chiron Sport was unveiled almost a year ago at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. That it has taken almost a year to start seeing them leave the production run is testament to the demand Bugatti have managed to achieve with the Chiron.

Akin to an optional sport’s package for Chiron, the Chiron Sport gives owners additional performance refinement, 18 kg less weight and a torque vectoring function. To distinguish the new model from the old, there is a new wheel design and four-pipe exhaust deflector together with carbon fibre windscreen wipers.

The Chiron Sport also gets a stiffer suspension setup, 10 percent stiffer than the standard model. The new settings take effect in Handling mode. The rear differential has also been adjusted.