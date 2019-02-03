The inventor of the SUV would never have expected to see Lamborghini take to the design. Much less an 801 hp, Manhart Performance tuned Lamborghini Urus. While the idea of a performance SUV would seem alien to many, it has proved a massive success. It seems likely that a Manhart Performance Lamborghini Urus is exactly what we will get soon.

Photos have been posted on Manhart Performance social media channels showing a bright yellow test vehicle. The small amount of detail which has been published reveals that the Urus now produces 801 hp and 980 Nm as against the standard models 641 hp and 850 Nm.

The Manhart Performance Lamborghini Urus also gets a new front spoiler lip, carbon fibre wheel arch trim, a larger side fender vent trim together with lower and upper side sill trim. At the rear, the rear diffuser has been enhanced, the rear wheel vents get extra trim, the rear bottled spoiler is larger and a stylised roof spoiler sits atop.

The performance enhancements have been bought about by a new set of turbochargers, an ECU remap, a new exhaust system, and added strengthening for the eight-speed automatic gearbox. Finally, Manhart have added a new set of 21-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tyres.