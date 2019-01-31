Land Rover announced yesterday that the Range Rover SV Coupe had officially been canned. The announcement is unusual as Land Rover only announced the four door SUV last year and was yet to deliver a single example.

The £240,000 Range Rover SV Coupe was set to attract customers from the likes of Lamborghini and Bentley with its luxurious touches. Instead, the development money will be diverted towards regular production models, including the next-generation Discovery Sport and Defender models. Customers who have ordered the SV Coupe have been informed, although how many customers that is remains unknown.

The SV Coupe was first announced at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. Powered by the company’s 5.0 litre V8 power plant, a limited production run of 999 cars was planned. It produced 565 PS and 700 of torque, enough for a 60 mph sprint of just 5 seconds and a 165 mph (266 kph) top speed.

The SV Coupe was to be the first model developed by JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations unit. While other SVO models use a standard model as a base, the SV Coupe was entirely bespoke. The unique body shell used a standard Range Rover with minor modifications. Instead, SVO will be focusing on the new Jaguar F-Pace SVR.