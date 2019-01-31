British racing specialists Ginetta have announced another attempt to launch a road car. The 600 hp Ginetta Supercar is expected to debut later this year and follows in the footsteps of 2011’s Ginetta G60. The new model will get cutting edge components including a carbon fibre tub and bodywork!

Ginetta has a strong history in sports car racing dating back to the 1960’s. It currently produces a series of race only sports coupe’s, popular with amateur racers and on track days. Two years ago, the company ventured into The world of LMP3 and has since produced an LMP1 car for TRSM Racing Manor.

The new model is thought to draw heavy inspiration from Ginetta’s existing sports car offering. The Ginetta Supercar will use a carbon fibre tub chassis coupled to carbon fibre bodywork. The engine will be mounted at the front, sending power to the rear wheels. It should also get a vented bonnet, a carbon fibre roof, a large diffuser and a huge rear wing.

We understand that the engine choice is yet to be confirmed although there are rumours that Ginetta will opt for a naturally aspirated, alloy V8 engine of its own design and manufacture. Unusually, Ginetta looks set to use a racing-style sequential transmission. Power should be around 600 hp, top speed in the region of 200 mph and weight around 1,200 kg.

Hopefully details will soon be made official for the Ginetta Supercar. When they are, we will share them with you!