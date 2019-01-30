News has been circulating this week surrounding a joint venture between Lotus Cars and Williams Advanced Engineering. The project looks set to yield a hypercar for the Hethel brand using ‘advanced propulsion technologies’.

Lotus have struggled in recent years to keep up with the pace of the market. With a three car range including the Elise, Evora and Exige, the British company needs something extra. With rumours of an SUV in the works, the British brand seems to be heavily invested in turning its fortunes around.

While the announcement references a partnership based around technology, it is widely thought that the result will be a £2 million electric hypercar. Rumours suggest four wheel drive from two electric motors and a four figure power output. Now that Lotus falls under the Geely brand, expect it to borrow from fellow group companies Volvo, Polestar and LEVC.

Williams will bring expertise in the electric motor department. The company is heavily involved in Formula E and is thought to be on board to develop Lotus an electric drivetrain capable of managing 250 miles range and re-generation. Codenamed project Omega, it is expected to break cover in two years time.

Talking about the tie-up, Phil Popham, CEO of Lotus Cars said, “Our new technology partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering is part of a strategy to expand our knowledge and capability in the rapidly changing automotive landscape. Applying advanced propulsion powertrains can provide numerous exciting solutions across multiple vehicle sectors. Our combined and complementary experiences make this a very compelling match of engineering talent, technical ability and pioneering British spirit.”

Craig Wilson, Managing Director of Williams Advanced Engineering said, “Williams Advanced Engineering takes great pride in delivering innovation for our customers at a rapid pace of development, born from our Formula One heritage. We will be further developing next generation powertrains in this partnership with Lotus.”