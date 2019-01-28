More BMW 8 Series are making their way onto the hands of customers. As this happens, we expect some interesting tuning projects to emerge. G Power are one of the first to present their project. Based on the current range topping BMW M850i, this particular 8 Series possesses some significant performance credentials.

G Power have applied their ECU tune to the Coupe. It’s 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8 gains 140 hp and 140 Nm of torque for total figures in the range of 670 hp and 890 Nm of torque. The power is realised through a 2,481 euro ECU package together with a set of 4,155 euro downpipes. A top speed of 320 km/h is quoted with the limiters removed together with a 100 km/h sprint time of 3.1 seconds.

G-Power BMW M850i 1 of 11

While there are no cosmetic enhancements on offer, it is simply too early for this, G Power have fitted a set of their HURRICANE RR forged rims. The double spoke design is available in sizes 9×21” and 10.5×21”. The most expensive part of the package, G Power charge 7,521 euros for the wheel and tyre set.

There is more the come from the BMW 8 Series over the next month. We expect that the Geneva Motor Show 2019 will see more tuning projects released. Companies like Hamann and Alpina will almost certainly release competing packages.