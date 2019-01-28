More BMW 8 Series are making their way onto the hands of customers. As this happens, we expect some interesting tuning projects to emerge. G Power are one of the first to present their project. Based on the current range topping BMW M850i, this particular 8 Series possesses some significant performance credentials.
G Power have applied their ECU tune to the Coupe. It’s 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8 gains 140 hp and 140 Nm of torque for total figures in the range of 670 hp and 890 Nm of torque. The power is realised through a 2,481 euro ECU package together with a set of 4,155 euro downpipes. A top speed of 320 km/h is quoted with the limiters removed together with a 100 km/h sprint time of 3.1 seconds.
While there are no cosmetic enhancements on offer, it is simply too early for this, G Power have fitted a set of their HURRICANE RR forged rims. The double spoke design is available in sizes 9×21” and 10.5×21”. The most expensive part of the package, G Power charge 7,521 euros for the wheel and tyre set.
There is more the come from the BMW 8 Series over the next month. We expect that the Geneva Motor Show 2019 will see more tuning projects released. Companies like Hamann and Alpina will almost certainly release competing packages.
There are no comments