A crashed Lamborghini Urus has emerged through salvage website Copart. When we first heard about it we assumed it was the Dubai plated car which suffered a highway collision last week. It turns out that a second Lamborghini Urus suffered an accident in Texas.

The car Copart are advertising carried just 752 miles before the accident. It’s listed with a staggering $236,053 retail value and a bidding value of $117,000. The damage is mostly front end, it looks like the Urus ran into something fairly solid.

The windscreen is smashed and the airbags have also deployed. Hopefully the occupants managed to escape the accident without injury. The damage looks fairly substantial and could incur some significant cost to fix. As far as these things go, we suspect it might either get snapped up for parts or by a tuning company looking for a project.

Copart also have some other interesting supercars. A Lamborghini Aventador prepared by DKH Autosports seems to have suffered some front end damage too. The Florida-based car asks $82,500. The company are also advertising a Ferrari F430 Scuderia prepared by Novice which seems to have suffered significant frame damage.