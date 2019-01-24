Goodwood have announced the theme to this year’s Festival of Speed. The event normally carries a loose theme, focusing some of the entrant vehicles and displays. This year it will be “Speed Kings – Motorsport’s Record Breakers”. The theme has a thinly veiled goal too.

The Festival of Speed has established itself as the biggest U.K. car event and a destination for the release of the biggest performance cars. In recent years we have seen the release of new Aston Martin’s, Mercedes-Benz and BMW’s. This year we expect just as much excitement!

The theme this year has the 20th anniversary of the hill climb record in mind. If you’ve been to the event before you will have seen Nick Heidfeld’s fantastic 41.6 second run at the wheel of a McLaren MP4/13. The Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak car came very close to toppling that time last year, yet the McLaren remains the fastest. By setting such a theme, Goodwood have made their intentions clear.

Away from the hill, Goodwood have announced that there will be changes to some of the attractions at the event this year. Details will be released over the coming months in the run up to the event.