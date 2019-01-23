The Ferrari 812 Superfast has been in the market for a little over a year now. It is a highly sought after car with long waiting times and rumours of a production run that is entirely sold out. Novitec have only recently managed to get their hands on one. The Novitec 812 Superfast has officially arrived!

What we have here is the first stage of Novitec’s performance packages. Normally there is a relatively subdued version of their V12 supercars which is followed by an insane N-Largo version with widebody elements and all sorts of additional aero. For their first attempt, Novitec’s kit is relatively simple, albeit, constructed to a very high quality.

Novitec offers a new front spoiler lip, surrounds for the central air intake. The rear gets a new spoiler lip and carbon fibre elements are added to the rear facia. At the side, there is a new side skirt and the hood gets two carbon air outlets with carbon surrounds for the side air outlets aft of the front fender wells. Finally, Novitec can also supply carbon fibre mirror caps for the finishing touch.

Novitec’s wheels are produced in cooperation with US wheel manufacturer Vossen. At the front they measure 10×21 inches, at the rear 12.5×22. The Novitec NF8 Directional and NF9 rims can be finished in any colour. For the suspension, Novitec offers sport springs calibrated to the production suspension, which lower the ride height of the front-engine sports car by about 35 millimetres. A front lift system does the opposite and raises the front by 40 millimetres.

Novitec normally offer a range of performance enhancements for the 812 Superfast. At present, Novitec plan to have performance enhancements on offer, however, there are no details on what these will entail. Novitec are still working on a package. What is available is a high-performance exhaust system with 110-millimeter tailpipes finished in stainless steel. The system can be ordered in Inconel should you wish.

As ever, Novitec can cater for any taste when it comes to interior appointments. Alcantara, leather and carbon fibre are no problem, it really depends on taste and the size of your wallet!