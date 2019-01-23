Aston Martin have announced a collaboration with watch manufacturer Tag Heuer to offer a bespoke Aston Martin DBS Superleggera. The result is a murdered out DBS, limited to a collection of just 50 cars. Each example will receive Monaco Black Exterior paint and plenty of carbon fibre elements.

The two luxury brands have collaborated for the first time on a car; the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera. Tag Heuer and Aston Martin were the two title sponsors of the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team. Tag Heuer pulled out for the upcoming season, and after Red Bull made the move from Renault to Honda power, yet the two companies appear to be closer than ever.

Customers of the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition will get a 715 hp, 5.2 litre twin-turbocharger V12 GT car with performance enough to hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and a 211 mph top speed. They will also get a special Tag Heuer watch likely based upon the Carrera Heuer 01 Aston Martin Special Edition series.

Inside the special edition DBS, customers will find black leather and alcantara alongside forged carbon inserts and a contrasting red stitch. Naturally, the interior (as well as the front fender) is also plastered with Tag Heuer logos to ensure that you know the provenance of what you are driving!

DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition – A unique collaboration between Aston Martin and @TAGHeuer with a total build run of just 50 cars. #DBSSuperleggera #DontCrackUnderPressure pic.twitter.com/aGwCsxpxpE — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) January 20, 2019

There is no official word on pricing or availability at this time. We would suggest that you check with your local Aston Martin dealership for this information.