GP ICE RACE – the revival of motorsport under extreme conditions. It was almost forgotten, but now it’s back: After more than forty years, the historical motorsport event has finally returned back to the winter sport resort in Zell am See. Ferdinand Porsche and Vinzenz Greger, both co-founders of Greger Porsche Classic Cars, brought back this legendary event, newly interpreted as “GP Ice Race”.

From 1937 and 1974 the Ice Race was held in Austria, with a mixture of breakneck skijoring and action-packed car races on a frozen lake, but now this tradition is been revived. The idea of Ferdinand and Vinzenz were to create a new and modern interpretation of this traditional event – and they did it! Race and Rally of today went head to head in different competitions and historic motorsport cars weren’t only being shown on displays, they also did domo run on the track as well.

You could assume that the snow covered Alps aren’t breathtaking on their own, but on the past weekend Zell am See was not only a hotspot for skiers and snowboarders, it was more for motorsports enthusiasts. Because in addition to the breathtaking scenery, the old airfield with its 600m groomed ice surface was the focus.

There wasn’t only of the most iconic rally and race cars like the Audi Sport Quattro S1, which was driven by Walter Röhrl or the “James Dean” Porsche 550 Spyder, formerly owned by Ferdinand’s grandfather Ferry, but also cars from today like the Formula E Audi e-tron FE04 with Danial Abt behind the steering wheel and also the Lancia Futurista.

Photos by Keno Zache