Vuhl have used the Race Of Champions, which took place in Mexico this weekend, to reveal the latest variation of their lightweight supercar. The Vuhl 05RR is the lightest and most powerful model that Vuhl have made to date.

65 kg of dry weight has been shed from an already featherweight platform. In total, dry weight is now 660 kg. Power is provided through a 2.3 litre four-cylinder engine producing a total of 385 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. That’s 115 bhp and 100 Nm more than the standard model. The total power to weight ratio now sits at 600 bhp per tonne.

VUHL 05RR 1 of 10

The performance potential that comes from the raw statistics is incredible. 2.7 seconds to 100 km/h, 255 km/h is the top speed if you have the nerve! Power is routed to the rear wheels through a six speed sequential gearbox.

Of course, changes have been made to other aspects of the package. Vuhl adds a lightweight flywheel, lightweight clutch and carbon fibre wheels which contribute to the weight reduction. New track-biases Bilstein suspension is also fitted together with slick types and a new single-plane rear wing.

The Vuhl 05RR is available to order immediately through Vuhl’s existing dealership network. Pricing starts from £119,500, with options, that figure can rise sharply to £202,020!