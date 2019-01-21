They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. TSportline will be hoping that this is the ethos Novitec work to with its modifications for the Tesla Model X. The T Largo is a brand new offering for the Tesla Model X. The lot is quite comprehensive and the name naturally invites comparison with Novitec’s top level of tuning products. Uncomfortably, Novitec have also recently began offering packages for the Tesla Model X.

Naming aside, what is it that we have here? TSportline have developed an aerodynamic kit for the Model X. The most important part are the fender flares which add a bolt on look together with 54 mm of additional width. The kit also includes a front apron, front air duct, wide side skirts, wide fender arches, rear diffuser, and a wing cover. All parts are produced in high quality carbon fibre.

20 spoke Limited Edition TS120 22″ Forged Tesla Wheels are fitted to this car with a powder coated finish. This version, based on the p100d version of the Model X also gets a custom orange interior.

Just 20 of the TSportline T Largo are on offer. They look to be one of the more extreme Tesla tuning options on the market. As above, Novitec also offer some limited items for the electric MPV, as do Unplugged Performance, FAB Design and Revozport.