We reported on the sale of chassis number 1 of the Toyota Supra production run a few weeks ago. Barrett Jackson, famed for its charitable auctions, held the auction yesterday in Scottsdale as part of a massive collector car auction. The eventual hammer price was scarcely believable!

The car, the very first from Toyota’s production run and yet to be produced, made its debut last week at the Detroit Motor Show 2019. Toyota haven’t produced the actual production model yet. It will wear a VIN number ending with 20201 when they do. 2020 being the model year that the car was produced and 1 being the production run number.

Toyota have locked the spec already though. The first Toyota Supra will get factory-finished matte gray exterior paintwork, red mirror caps and matte black wheels. Inside Toyota will fit a red interior with carbon-fiber inserts. Further, the lucky (undisclosed) bidder gets a signed engine compartment by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda, and the race shoes, suit, gloves, and helmet used to complete the final test of the Supra before signing off on production.

Naturally there was a huge amount of interest in the lot. Fierce bidding saw the sports car stall at $1.95 million. Eventually, after some persuading, that price jumped to a staggering $2.1 million. The proceeds of the sale will go to American Heart Association(AHA) and the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF). The owner will likely get a healthy tax deduction too.