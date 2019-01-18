A month ago, pictures and video emerged of a strange incident involving a police officer, a Ferrari and a dock. In the video, a man can be seen speaking to a police officer before getting into his Ferrari 360 Modena and accelerating into the water, off a dock – apparently for no reason.

More details of the bizarre incident emerged recently as a police report was filed. It is not clear whether the driver, James A. Mucciaccio Jr, will be charged with anything in connection with the incident. The facts certainly suggest that Mucciaccio might either have been under the influence or suffering from some form of mental illness. You would have to be to drive a Ferrari 360 Modena off a dock for seemingly no reason.

When asked why he did it, Mucciaccio stated that: “Jesus told me to drive through a small gate and into a 6 foot window. Jesus made me the smartest man on Earth and it’s so hard to have this responsibility. Money is going to be irrelevant in two days, remember to smile.” He told the fisherman who rescued him from the water that he drove into the water because the “dock was Egyptian and he did not believe in Jesus.”

The officer was called to the scene of the incident after a bicyclist reported that a dark-colored Ferrari was speeding down North Ocean Boulevard. Explaining this, Mucciaccio is reported to have told the fisherman that “he was in a high-speed chase with Highland police and they let him go because he was Christian.”