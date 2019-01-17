Lexus probably have the busiest display at the Detroit Motor Show 2019. North America is a big market for the Japanese manufacturer, and it tells. Two world premieres are on offer. The first is a convertible concept version of the Lexus LC; the Lexus LC Convertible Concept. The second is the long-awaited Lexus RC F Track Edition. It sits alongside the facelift Lexus RC. Both get a raft of mid-life updates to keep them fresh!

Lexus LC Convertible 1 of 13

The convertible is only a concept for now. Long, low and lean, the LC Convertible concept retains the proportions of the LC coupe. Tailored seats and a superb Japanese, minimalist interior only add to the desire with crisp white leather trim and yellow accent stitching. There is no word on which powertrain it gets but imagine it with a 5.0 litre V8 and Lexus have knocked it out of the park.

Lexus RC F Track Edition 1 of 10

The RC gets an increase in power to go with a weight reduction. Launch control is on offer together with some visual updates to the headlight and taillight profile. The track pack adds plenty of carbon fibre to the package, shedding 80 kg’s and adding 26 kg of downforce. The 5.0 litre V8 remains identical to the facelift version of the RC F!

For full details on the Lexus LC Convertible Concept, check out our earlier article. Do the same for the Lexus RC Facelift and Track Edition!