Since the McLaren 600LT was unveiled it has received nothing but of praise. The combination of radical design and blistering performance was an immediate success story and sparked keen interest for a topless variant. Today, McLaren has pulled the veil off the 600LT Spider – the fifth car to wear McLaren’s performance nomenclature, the ‘Longtail’ badge. A name that originated with the legendary McLaren F1 GTR Longtail. The LT badge has held a steadfast reputation of meteoric speeds, and the ultimate paradox for convertible track-oriented cars.

The 600LT Spider maintains the McLaren Longtail’s ethos of increased power, reduced weight, optimised aerodynamics, and absolute driver engagement. The top-exit exhausts introduced on the coupe make their highly acclaimed return too, providing for an even greater sense of occasion when stowing away the three-part folding hardtop, in just 25 seconds. The roofless fun won’t slow down anyone looking to sunbathe in a hurry – the Spider only has a 50kg weight surplus in comparison to the coupe. The performance shows no noteable signs of compromise either, with a similar 0-100km/h sprint time as the 600LT Coupe – 2.9 seconds – and 0-200km/h up by merely 0.2 seconds to 8.4 seconds. The top speed tells a similar story, with the 600LT Spider keeping the fun going up to 325km/h roof-up, or 315km/h roof-down. This flaming (literally) performance is brought about by a 3.8-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine providing 592 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. McLaren makes no mention of any chassis changes or strengthening for the Spider from the Coupe, which is reasonable considering the carbon MonoCell chassis already does wonders for the rigidity and stability of the car.

The sun-seeking Spider retains an avant-garde appearance with its quintessential design and aerodynamic features. Fortunate buyers can choose between two different wheel designs in various finishes, as well as McLaren’s increasingly vibrant mix of exterior body colors. A small rear window is able to be operated independently of the roof to submerse the driver in all the pops and crackles of the powerhouse underneath the hood. For those wishing a rudimentary attack on the senses, McLaren offers the option to remove the stereo and climate controls.

Mike Flewitt, the CEO of McLaren Automotive, has described the 600LT Spider as adding “a new dimension of excitement to the most extreme model in the Sports Series family, while losing none of the Longtail focus.”

Production numbers of the new 600LT Spider have not been announced, but McLaren has stated that it will be a limited run. The Spider can be ordered today, and retails for €227,200. For the purists there is an MSO Clubsport Pack that adds the carbon fibre racing seats from the Senna, carbon interior trim, carbon front fender louvers, and titanium wheel bolts to decrease weight – costing a grand total of €20,500, so your wallet will also feel a lot lighter.