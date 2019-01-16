Following a series of leaks last week, the BMW 7 Series facelift had been officially revealed. It sports the controversial kidney grilles, as confirmed by the leaks last week, it also gains new interior appointments keeping it fresh on comfort and technology. There is nothing revolutionary but the updates should be enough to see the 7 Series through to the next generation model.

As you will no doubt gather from the pictures, the design of the front end is what has been capturing attention. The BMW 7 Series facelift now sits 50 millimetres taller with a new BMW kidney grille 40 percent larger than the outgoing model. It is inspired by the new BMW X7 of course, with the advantage that cooling is significantly improved in combination with larger outer air intakes.

Hidden next to the grille sits a set of slimmer headlights. BMW laserlight is available as an option and LED technology as standard. A larger BMW roundel sits above the grille. The bonnet receives a mild redesign with the lower front bumper also gaining a more modern look with chrome trim.

The front wings are also new, incorporating an upright air breather which optimises the airflow through the wheel arches. The wheels are new too, lighter than the outgoing models. BMW have included extra acoustic insulation around the rear arches to increase rear passenger comfort and the laminated side glass is thicker too.

At the back, a new 35 mm three-dimensional LED rear light has been installed with a full-width, 6 mm light bar below a chrome trim. The light strip is linked to the dartime driving lights and so it should operate at all times. The exhaust pipe trim is also larger for the facelift 7 Series with more chrome detailing.

Inside, the changes include a new leather steering wheel with new control panels for the driver assistance systems. A Bowers & Wilkins Diamond 3D Surround Sound option has been made available and the latest version of the BMW Live Cockpit Profession has been included as standard. Nappa Leather and increased quilting, together with new interior trim strips provide more options. Wireless charging and rear seat touchscreen entertainment are also on offer.

BMW have retained the V12 engine in the BMW M760Li xDrive. It gets a gasoline particulate filter and 585 hp. The BMW 750Li xDrive also returns with the 4.4 litre V8 engine and 530 hp, an additional 80 hp over the outgoing model. Three diesel engines are available with up to four turbochargers and outputs ranging from 265 hp to 400 hp. Plug-in hybrids also get increased all-electric range up to 50 – 58 kilometres (31 – 36 miles). The 740e ditches the four-cylinder engine in favour of a 3.0 litre 6-cylinder unit, named the BMW 745e.

Pricing for the BMW 7 Series facelift varies from country to country and depending on the model of course with details to be announced closer to launch.