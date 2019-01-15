The Toyota Supra was released yesterday at the Detroit Motor Show 2019. Fortunately we were on the ground to take a look. The two-seater coupe was developed alongside the BMW Z4, meaning that both cars have a similar feel. We took a closer look.

Coupled exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the new Toyota Supra gets a 3.0-litre inline-6 cylinder engine with twin-scroll turbochargers. Power output is in confirmed at 340 hp and 500Nm of torque. It takes just 4.3 seconds to hit the 100 km/h mark and a 250 km/ top speed beckons. Kerb weight is kept to 1,495 kgs. All EU models will be equipped with an active differential as standard.

2020 Toyota Supra 1 of 15

Three versions of the new Toyota Supra will be available from launch. The standard Supra will be joined by a Supra Pro. A special edition model called the Supra A90 Edition will also be offered.

For full details on the Toyota Supra, take a look at our earlier article.