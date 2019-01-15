The Toyota Supra was released yesterday at the Detroit Motor Show 2019. Fortunately we were on the ground to take a look. The two-seater coupe was developed alongside the BMW Z4, meaning that both cars have a similar feel. We took a closer look.
Coupled exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the new Toyota Supra gets a 3.0-litre inline-6 cylinder engine with twin-scroll turbochargers. Power output is in confirmed at 340 hp and 500Nm of torque. It takes just 4.3 seconds to hit the 100 km/h mark and a 250 km/ top speed beckons. Kerb weight is kept to 1,495 kgs. All EU models will be equipped with an active differential as standard.
Three versions of the new Toyota Supra will be available from launch. The standard Supra will be joined by a Supra Pro. A special edition model called the Supra A90 Edition will also be offered.
For full details on the Toyota Supra, take a look at our earlier article.
