One of two releases for the Detroit Motor Show 2019, the facelift Lexus RC F and RC F Track Edition have been officially revealed. Short of a proper, full-blown facelift, Lexus has given the RC F a boost in terms of performance and design! The Track Edition adds some more flavour, reducing the weight too.

Facelift Lexus RC F

The facelift Lexus RC F gets a reduced kerb weight. At the rear, Lexus have replaced the solid shafts with lighter hollow half shafts. At the front, the intake manifold is lighter and a smaller air conditioning compressor has been added. Aluminium toe control brackets and upper suspension support brackets complete the weight loss regime although exact figures haven’t yet been released.

The facelift Lexus RC F benefits from stiffer engine mounts. A revised intake routing and lower rpm trigger point for the secondary intake opening all the normally aspirated 5.0 litre V8 an increase of 5 hp (to 472 hp total) and 6 lb-ft of torque (395 total).

The updated facelift Lexus RC F gets electronic launch control for the first time too. Yet it is the new Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires designed specifically for the RC F probably have the biggest effect on performance. The headlights have been updated with a different LED design, incorporating daytime running lights. The grille also gets a lower lip opening. At the rear, taillights have been better integrated into a reshaped bumper.

2020 Lexus and RC F RC F Track Edition 1 of 19

Lexus RC F Track Edition

Joining the facelift Lexus RC F is the new Lexus RC F Track Edition. Lexus race teams in the Super GT and IMSA series have had an input into this BMW M4 GTS rival.

26 kg’s of additional downforce comes through the aerodynamic updates. Up front, the front splitter gains a set of canards and at the rear, the fixed rear wing achieve the increased statistics. Around 80 kg’s of weight have been shed over the standard Lexus RC F.

At the wheels, new Brembo carbon ceramic brake rotors are included coupled with a set of lightweight 19” BBS forged alloy wheels. 55 lbs of unsprung weight is lost at the front of the car alone. A titanium muffler and tailpipes characterise the rear.

Lexus have also added a carbon fiber roof and hood. The rear seat partition is covered in carbon fibre and the bumper gets carbon reinforcements. The parts have come from the same production line as the Lexus LFA.

The 5.0 litre V8 remains with no changes over the standard RC F. The Track Edition is capable of launching to 60 mph in 3.96 seconds.





Inside, the Lexus RC F Track Edition gets a red leather interior as standard with Alcantara seat accents and red carbon trim on the doors and dashboard. Customers will be restricted to two exterior colours: Ultra White and Matte Nebula Gray.



Both the facelift Lexus RC F and the new Lexus RC F Track Edition will start production during the second quarter of 2019. Pricing will be announced later in the year.