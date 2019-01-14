Here it is! The most leaked new car of the last 6 months, the 2020 Toyota Supra. Years in the making, the new Supra finally made its official debut today at the Detroit Motor Show 2019. Boasting a chassis and engine shared with the BMW Z4, the Supra is sure to impress. It was developed with a significant input from Toyota’s racing arm, Gazoo Racing, so expect it to excel out on the race track!

Coupled exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the new Toyota Supra gets a 3.0-litre inline-6 cylinder engine with twin-scroll turbochargers. Power output is in confirmed at 340 hp and 500Nm of torque. It takes just 4.3 seconds to hit the 100 km/h mark and a 250 km/ top speed beckons. Kerb weight is kept to 1,495 kgs. All EU models will be equipped with an active differential as standard.

The design comes as no surprise. The shape has been previewed in concept form so we knew we were getting a two-seater, front engined coupe. The shape channels the design of the legendary Toyota 2000GT’s with a long body and double bubble roof. Other aspects continue the tradition of the four previous generation Supra models.

The interior is thoroughly modern and looks high quality. The equipment includes a head-up display, performance meters and an 8.8 inch high definition driver display. The centre console incorporates a second 8.8 inch high definition touch screen display. There is a considerable amount of boot space too.

Three versions of the new Toyota Supra will be available from launch. The standard Supra will be joined by a Supra Pro. A special edition model called the Supra A90 Edition will also be offered. The standard Supra will get an active differential, Adaptive Variable Suspension, and 19-inch forged alloy wheels with a high-performance brake package. It will also come equipped with dual-zone automatic air conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, a steering wheel with leather trim, a digital combimeter in the driver’s instrument display, LED adaptive headlights, rear lights and daytime running lights, and the auto dimming door and rear mirrors.

The new Toyota Supra Pro will add black leather upholstery, 12-speaker JBL premium sound system, head-up display, wireless mobile phone charger and storage and lighting packs. For the A90, the Supra gets new Storm Grey matt paint finish, equipped with matt black alloy wheels and a driver’s cockpit upholstered in red leather. Numbers are strictly limited to just 90 cars for the EU. The spec will otherwise mirror the Supra Pro.

Deliveries of the new Toyota Supra set to begin in the Summer this year. 900 cars will be delivered to the EU this year with Toyota promising an exclusive experience programme for these customers. Costing has been announced for the U.K. starting at £52,695. It’s £54,000 for the Pro variant and £56,945 for the limited A90 Edition.

The Japanese market gets different options. The inline-6 cylinder version (badged the Supra RZ in Japan) is joined by a 2.0 litre inline-4 cylinder model. Two versions of the inline-4 are available, an SZ with 197 hp and an SZ-R with 258 hp. It’s not yet clear whether these models will make their way to Europe.