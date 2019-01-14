Ford have released the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 today at the Detroit Motor Show 2019. The American muscle car is the most powerful variation of the Mustang on offer. Rightly so as it shares its name with one of the finest performance car personalities!

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 debuts with a headline power figure in the region of 700 hp. While Ford have frustratingly kept the final figure under wraps, we do know a bit more about the iconic muscle car. It uses the same 5.2 litre V8 as the GT350 with a 2.65-liter supercharger coupled to an air-to-liquid intercooler. It’s an automatic. In fact, it gets a bespoke Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch with a carbon fiber driveshaft and strengthened halfshafts.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 1 of 22

Despite no official power figures, Ford have laid claim to a mid-three second 60 mph sprint time and a sub-11 second quarter mile time. This should make the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 the quickest street-legal Ford Mustang to date.

Engineering highlights include weight-saving wire-arc cylinder liners and high-flow aluminium cylinder heads, plus larger forged connecting rods, improved lubrication and cooling passages. A structural oil pan adds strength, reduces vibration, and features a patented active baffle system.

New MagneRide suspension technology gives the Mustang a positive suspension platform. A new power steering unit and lighter weight coil springs add to the improvements together with Michelin rubber and Brembo brakes.

Two handling packages are also on offer. The Handling Package includes adjustable strut top mounts and spoiler with Gurney flap. The Carbon Fiber Track Package features exposed 20-inch carbon fiber wheels with 0.5-inch-wider rear wheels (11.5-inch), custom Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, adjustable exposed carbon fiber GT4 track wing and splitter wickers with integrated dive plane. The rear seat is deleted to reduce weight.

On top of the visual changes that this makes to the Mustang, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 gets larger front grille openings for 50 percent increased cooling. The package includes six heat exchangers and a massive hood vent.

Inside, Ford have built a race-inspired interior. Exposed carbon fibre and suede are plenty. New Recaro racing seats and harnesses increase the performance car feel. A new 12 inch LCD instrument cluster is included with an 8 inch SYNC 3 display. Three new exterior colours are also on offer, Red Hot, Twister Orange and Iconic Silver.

Pricing and availability for the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 are yet to be revealed.