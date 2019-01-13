The Gemballa GTR EVO-R is an extreme aerodynamic and performance kit for the Porsche 911 Turbo. 818 hp, a bold, bolt-on bodykit and a lower ride height make this one of the meanest Porsche 911’s on the market.

This is the first we have heard from Gemballa since their return to the tuning fold at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. It was the Gemballa Avalanche which the company announced back then. We haven’t heard anything since and it isn’t entirely clear whether the factory managed to deliver any.

Gemballa GTR Evo-R 1 of 7

Those that follow Gemballa will know of its legendary status within the tuning world. The company emerged in the early 1980’s under the watch of Uwe Gemballa. Until his untimely death in 2010, the company offered tuning options for virtually any Porsche, ranging from extreme, to relatively sedate.

Since 2010, the company has struggled. Following Uwe’s death, it was purchased by enthusiast Steffen Korbach who looked to push the company forward. After a couple of false starts, the company will be hoping that the GTR EVO-R grabs plenty of attention and, more importantly, fills the order books.

The package for the Gemballa GTR EVO-R includes a front lip, canards, side sills, engine cover insert, wing profile and rear diffusor, all made from carbon fibre. The exposed pieces receive either a matt or high gloss finish. Fender extensions broaden the bodywork at the front by 30 mm and 50 mm at the rear.

The performance of the 3.8 litre 6-cylinder boxer engine has been increased. The standard model comes with 540hp, Gemballa’s engineering expertise boosts this figure to a healthy 818 hp with maximum torque increasing from 660 Nm to 1,098 Nm. As a result 100 km/h arrives in just 2.38 seconds, 200 km/h in 7.5 seconds and top speed is said to be 370 km/h.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced.