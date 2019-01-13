Last year, at Pebble Beach 2018, Audi took the covers off of the Audi PB18 e-tron concept. It came in the midst of rumours about what might happen to the Audi R8 going forward. An electronic hatchback-style supercar, the PB18 e-tron featured some pretty unique features and, at the time, we were told that there were no plans for production.

An interview with Dutch publication AutoWeek.nl seems to confirm that Audi’s feelings towards the concept car have changed. At the Mission Zero Event in Amsterdam last week, they were talking with Bram Schot, Chairman of the Board of Management. Schot allegedly confirmed that the Audi PB18 e-tron had been given the production green light.

Audi PB18 e-tron 1 of 10

The article suggests that the decision to produce 50 examples had already been taken and that Audi were working on a reveal within the next 1 to 2 years. The decision has been spurred by the emphatic reception the concept car received. Audi have also considered the turn in market demand and have decided that the time is right for it to produce a high performance electric supercar.

The Audi PB18 e-tron concept car was powered by 3 electronic motors, 1 on the front axel, the other 2 attached to the rear axle. The combined 763 hp power output is transferred to all four wheels with power supplied from a 95kWh solid-state battery with an 800-volt charging capacity. This combination allows for a range of around 581 km with a 15 minute charging time.

From a design perspective, the PB18 e-tron is interesting as it features a design, similar to that of a hatchback as well as a unique interior concept. The driver is able to convert the seating arrangement between a single seater with a central driving position or a conventional two seater configuration. It remains to be see whether this will make it onto the production version.

If the rumours are true, the question becomes, now that the Audi PB18 e-tron appears to have received the production green light, would you be interested in becoming one of the 50?