More leaks have plagued the BMW 7 Series facelift this week. Late on Tuesday a new photo leaked showing the rear end of the car. Today it seems BMW themselves are the source of a new leak which shows both the 750i and 760i in full!
BMW’s plan was to release full details of the BMW 7 Series next week. We understand that the plan still remains in place despite the fast that these photos comprehensively detail how the 7 Series will look.
These leaked BMW 7 Series facelift photos show the full front facia, new grille, front aerodynamics and thinner headlights. The side profile has received a few light touches. The angle of the wheel vent is now vertical, no longer sloped. A new wheel design also appears to be on offer.
The rear, which we hadn’t previously seen, gets redesigned exhaust covers. The chrome strip is now complemented by a light strip which runs the length of the rear. The rear light design has also received a mild makeover.
The photos show the BMW 7 Series facelift in both M Sport and Luxury trims. The paintwork is Alpine white and the models are the M760Li, 750Li M Sport and the regular 750Li.
As above, official details are expected to be released next week, until then, enjoy the photos!
Exciting new pics of the 2020 @BMWUSA #750i #7series #BMW #SneakPeek #bmw7er #740i #bmw750i @stanrudman @BMWUSAnews @BMW @BMWMotorsport #cars pic.twitter.com/2M2Zx74jJT
— Stan Rudman (@StanRudman) January 7, 2019
