More leaks have plagued the BMW 7 Series facelift this week. Late on Tuesday a new photo leaked showing the rear end of the car. Today it seems BMW themselves are the source of a new leak which shows both the 750i and 760i in full!

BMW’s plan was to release full details of the BMW 7 Series next week. We understand that the plan still remains in place despite the fast that these photos comprehensively detail how the 7 Series will look.

Leaked 2019 BMW 7 Series Facelift 1 of 6

These leaked BMW 7 Series facelift photos show the full front facia, new grille, front aerodynamics and thinner headlights. The side profile has received a few light touches. The angle of the wheel vent is now vertical, no longer sloped. A new wheel design also appears to be on offer.

The rear, which we hadn’t previously seen, gets redesigned exhaust covers. The chrome strip is now complemented by a light strip which runs the length of the rear. The rear light design has also received a mild makeover.

The photos show the BMW 7 Series facelift in both M Sport and Luxury trims. The paintwork is Alpine white and the models are the M760Li, 750Li M Sport and the regular 750Li.

As above, official details are expected to be released next week, until then, enjoy the photos!