Porsche have announced the convertible version of its Porsche 911 Carrera. The Porsche 911 Cabriolet follows the release of the Porsche 911 Carrera 992 at the Los Angeles Motor Show 2018 last year. As you would expect, the Cabriolet features a specification very similar to the Coupe. The main difference being the fabric folding roof!

The soft top has received attention. It is fully-automatic with an integrated glass rear window. The structure uses magnesium bows which are strong enough to operate at speeds up to 50 km/h. New roof hydraulics reduce opening time to around twelve seconds and deflectors provide some interior comfort.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet 1 of 10

Two versions are on offer from launch, a Carrera S with rear-wheel drive and Carrera 4S with all-wheel drive. Both use the iconic six-cylinder boxer engine with 450 hp and 530 Nm of torque. It manages zero to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds (3.7 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono Package) and can reach speeds up to 306 km/h. The Carrera 4S, with its four wheel drive system, hits top speed at 304 km/h and achieves the 100 km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds (3.6 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono Package).

As with the Coupe, the engine mounting position is new and improved. The Porsche 911 Cabriolet gets Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sport chassis for the first time too. PASM adds harder and shorter springs, more rigid front and rear anti-roll-bars, and a 10 mm lower ride height. The rear axle is 44 mm wider while the front is 45 mm wider.

Interior and exterior of the new Porsche 911 Cabriolet are largely the same as the Coupe in most other respects!