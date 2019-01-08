A photo showing what looks to be the front grille of the anticipated BMW 7-Series facelift has been leaked through Instagram. The photo shows a partially unconverted front fascia and reveals some very interesting features.

We’ve know for some time that the 7-Series would get an update in 2019. BMW was showing the car to select individuals at the Paris Motor Show 2018 last October. Details have since been circulating confirming that the 7-Series would get X7, together with a complete redesign of the rear facia.

This photo proves that the rumours were accurate. It shows a BMW 7-Series facelift with a very large kidney grille, similar to the controversial design found on the new BMW X7. The front headlights also appear much slimmer. There is an abundance of chrome trim for lower section of the bumper and for the giant kidney grille too.

What we can’t see is the rear which is said to feature a full length light bar, inspired by the 3-Series. Inside, we expect the BMW 7-Series facelift to offer the latest iDrive system, from the recently released 8 Series. We also expect a digital display and improved luxury over the existing models.

We expect to see the BMW 7-Series facelift officially unveiled over the next two months with a motor show debut possible for the Geneva Motor Show 2019. More details to come once they are known!

Update: An additional photo has leaked on Instagram showing the entire front end of the BMW 7-Series facelift completely uncovered!