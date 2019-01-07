Revozport have released a rendering which shows a LaFerrari project which has been commissioned by one of its customers. As far as we are aware (and you are welcome to correct us on this if you know different), this is the first tuned LaFerrari project. Unfortunately, there is little detail on the scope of the project beyond these renderings.

The Revozport LaFerrari Revoluzione looks to have received a comprehensive set of upgrades. The renders reveal a new front splitter. It is difficult to tell from the photos, however, we suspect that the modifications are reversible. New side skirts have also been installed.

Moving to the back of the car, the biggest difference is the rear wing. A mixture of different surfaces give higher levels of downforce. The rear is complemented by a new engine cover, finished in carbon fibre, it hides the rear glass window. The rear diffuser has also gained a set of side blades and a diffuser insert.

Revozport claim that the vehicle will be built as a one-off for a Middle Eastern customer. The concept is very much inspired by the Ferrari FXX K Evo. It’s not clear if the 6.3 litre V12 power plant that underpins the LaFerrari has received any work. Knowing Revozport, we feel that this is unlikely.